Advertisement

Officials looking into cause of explosion, fire at central Iowa bank

(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) - Officials in south-central Iowa are investigating the cause of an explosion and subsequent fire at a closed bank in Indianola.

Television station KCCI reports that the explosion happened at TruBank around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when witnesses reported hearing the explosion and seeing smoke and fire coming from the teller area inside the bank.

Officials say the bank was closed, and no one was inside the building at the time of the explosion. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
Hundreds sign petition calling on Gretna Public Schools to require masks for students, staff
First Alert Day Monday
FIRST ALERT DAY Monday - Heavy rain and wind threat from several rounds of storms
Slight risk for flash flooding Monday into Monday night
First Alert Day Monday due to heavy rain, strong wind threat late
Two people hurt in overnight shooting in Omaha

Latest News

Renters still coming back for the pandemic face eviction.
End of eviction moratorium
Marshall, the Indian Rhino, celebrated his second birthday.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s baby rhino turns two
FILE PHOTO: The Wapsipinicon River in Independence on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Northeastern Iowa prepares for flooding after heavy rains
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 30 COVID-19 update: Bryan Health won’t allow visitors for COVID-19 patients