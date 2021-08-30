Advertisement

Northeastern Iowa prepares for flooding after heavy rains

FILE PHOTO: The Wapsipinicon River in Independence on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELKADER, Iowa (AP) - Heavy rains late last week have swollen rivers and tributaries in northeastern Iowa, and residents there are preparing for flooding.

In Elkader, officials had already closed two low-lying roads by Monday and crews had begun erecting flood barriers. That came as the National Weather Service reported the Turkey River rose to 22.3 feet overnight. Flood stage at Elkader is 12 feet.

The weather service says the river is expected to crest at 24 feet later Monday, which would place it at the fourth-highest level on record.

The Wapsipinicon River at Independence is also threatening to overrun its banks, with the weather service expecting it to crest Monday night at 17 feet — a major flood stage that would affect businesses and homes.

