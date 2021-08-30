Nebraska joins lawsuit against DOE requirements for transgendered athletes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The State of Nebraska on Monday joined a lawsuit against the Biden administration to stop the enforcement of certain Title IX and Title VII requirements at schools.

Attorney General Doug Peterson joined AGs from 19 other states in a lawsuit filed by Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III challenging federal equal opportunity guidance for schools sports, particularly for transgender athletes that wish to compete in women’s sports. The lawsuit also takes aim at guidance on whether employers and schools may maintain sex-separated showers and locker rooms, and whether individuals may be compelled to use another person’s preferred pronouns.

“The agencies have no authority to unilaterally resolve these sensitive questions, let alone to do so without providing the public with notice and an opportunity to comment,” a news release from Peterson’s office states.

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia are also attached to the lawsuit.

The attorneys general allege that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Department of Education are misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s decision on LGBTQ protections, and say the court’s decision did not cover aligning locker rooms, showers, and bathrooms with gender identity; and that it also didn’t require schools to allow transgendered athletes to compete in women’s sports.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Read the lawsuit

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.