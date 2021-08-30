Advertisement

Nebraska-Iowa Red Cross sends volunteers to help in Hurricane Ida

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Hurricane Ida continues through Lousiana, Mississippi, and other parts of the south, officials from the Nebraska-Iowa region of the Red Cross want to send help.

In a Tweet, officials say 16 volunteers and three emergency response cars will be heading down the help in the response of Ida.

Current updates of the hurricane include over one million people in Louisana and Mississippi without power and a rush of people evacuating to Houston and other cities.

