Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrest three people in separate incidents

TRISTON MICHAEL MILLER (left), CHARLES DEWAYNE HULSEY (middle), ANTHONY DEAN BLACKWELL, (right)(PHOTO: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people in separate incidents in the span of three days.

Anthony Blackwell was arrested for a second offense of operating while intoxicated. Officers say he was taken into custody in the 2200 block of Hwy 2 on Aug. 24. The other two arrests were on the same day, Aug. 26.

Charles Husley, 53, was arrested for a parole violation and violation of a no contact order. According to the release, it’s reported the new charges are from an incident on Aug. 20 in Hamburg.

Triston Miller, 22, was arrested on a warrant in Fremont County for a second offense of operating while intoxicated and cited for failure to maintain control of a car. The release states, “the charge stems from a one-car accident that happened on Aug. 22 on Knox Road west of Sidney.”

