Advertisement

Florida judge asked to block enforcement of ‘anti-riot’ law passed after BLM protests

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against...
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is considering claims that a new Florida law designed to deter violent public demonstrations is instead unconstitutionally chilling free speech and legitimate rights to protest.

Attorneys for several organizations challenging the law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in a hearing Monday to block enforcement of key parts of the law.

DeSantis signed the so-called anti-riot bill into law in April.

He had urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
Hundreds sign petition calling on Gretna Public Schools to require masks for students, staff
First Alert Day Monday
FIRST ALERT DAY Monday - Heavy rain and wind threat from several rounds of storms
Two people hurt in overnight shooting in Omaha
Slight risk for flash flooding Monday into Monday night
First Alert Day Monday due to heavy rain, strong wind threat late

Latest News

Renters still coming back for the pandemic face eviction.
End of eviction moratorium
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
Judge Joel Yates' sentence for Cristhian Bahena Rivera was mandatory for a first-degree murder...
Mollie Tibbetts' killer gets life in prison
In this image provided by the Department of Defense, a CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat...
Taliban guard says last US planes have left Kabul