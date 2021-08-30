First Alert Day Monday with strong storms likely overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, August 30th is a First Alert Day due to the threat for severe storms during the evening and overnight hours.

The day started off on a quiet and cool note, with morning lows ranging from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. Abundant morning sunshine allowed temperatures to heat up quickly with afternoon highs in the 80s.

Hour by hour forecast - Monday (WOWT)

The satellite/radar has been quiet throughout the day, but that is expected to change as we head through the late evening and overnight hours. A few small storms began firing up in southeastern South Dakota during the 3 PM hour Monday. Additional storms are expected to fire up off to our north this evening before congealing and moving our direction overnight.

Severe Weather Outlook Monday night (WOWT)

Exact timing is still in question. Model data has continued to delay the storm threat, likely after 10 PM for the viewing area and after Midnight for the Omaha Metro. Hail will be a concern with the onset of storms to our north, but our threats will quickly transition to strong winds and heavy rain overnight.

Severe threats Monday night (WOWT)

Thankfully, this complex of storms should progress fairly quickly, so widespread flash flooding is not looking to be as much of a concern as previously thought. However, pockets of heavy rain could lead to ponding on the roads overnight. Rainfall totals of 1-3″ are likely.

Showers and storms will continue to push southeastward Tuesday morning. Clouds will gradually decrease behind with highs around 80. Drier conditions will take us into Wednesday and most of Thursday, with highs heating back into the mid to upper-80s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

