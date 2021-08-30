First Alert Day Monday - Storm chances increase today, strongest likely by the evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a First Alert Day due to the threat of strong to severe storms later today and the potential for some heavy rain totals tonight into Tuesday morning.

First Alert Monday (WOWT)

I expect the morning hours today to be rather quiet with some clouds moving through as we start to warm. If any storms pop up, they’ll likely stay west and northwest of the area this morning. Storms chances will gradually start to increase in the area near noon starting at 20% and slowly upticking all afternoon into the evening and overnight. The later we go, the greater the threat for stronger storms and wind gusts too.

Storm Chances (WOWT)

Model agreement is rather poor as to just how many rounds of storms move through and just when they form. Watch to the northwest for development though. That will move southeast bringing with it the threat for some severe wind gusts of 60-70 mph for some in the path of the strongest storms.

Severe Threat (WOWT)

Heavy rain potential exists as well with some widespread 1-4″ rain totals likely. Isolated 6″ totals are possible in the area as well if several rounds of storms move through and track over the same locations. The outlook for Excessive Rainfall shows that potential existing anywhere in our area.

Excessive Rainfall (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

