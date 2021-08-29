Advertisement

WWII vet killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Iowa

(KTIV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHLAND, Iowa (AP) - Nearly 80 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Wesley Brown has been laid to rest in Iowa.

Dozens of people who never had the chance to know Brown gathered Saturday to honor him as he was buried in the Little Sioux Township Cemetery in Smithland. His final resting place is a site near the graves of his mother and sister who both died long before his remains could be identified through DNA testing.

Brown died at age 25 aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Roy Struble, who is married to Brown’s great niece, said the burial brought great peace to the family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP Graphics
Nebraska falls to Illinois in season opener
Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan.
‘We are all devastated’: Friends honor Omaha Marine killed in Kabul airport attack
Omaha-metro nonprofit and recycle center team up for electronic drop-off
High school football Week 1: Reigning champion Westside faces rival Creighton Prep
Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan.
Omaha native killed in attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan

Latest News

Hundreds sign petition calling on Gretna Public Schools to require masks for students, staff
Sunday, August 29th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Two people hurt in overnight shooting in Omaha
Slight risk for flash flooding Monday into Monday night
First Alert Day Monday due to heavy rain, strong wind threat late