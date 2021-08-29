Two people hurt in overnight shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers say a 42-year-old came to Creighton University Medical Center at 12:50 a.m. and was taken from Creighton to Bergan Mercy and also a 35-year-old with a minor injury arrived at Nebraska Medical Center.

In the investigation, it was discovered shots were fired from an unknown suspect when both people were in a car near 30th and Parker. According to the release, “an off-duty officer working nearby reported hearing shots at about 12:53 a.m.”

