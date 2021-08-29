Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Showers exit south, clouds clear on a cooler Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning rain is moving south and out of the area with the clouds a little slower to follow. A light north breeze by the afternoon will bring in a little cooler air as well. Highs in the lower 80s are likely with the clearing.

Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

More rain and storms are in the forecast after midnight tonight heading into Monday morning. There is the potential for some heavy rain with these leading into the morning drive to work and school Monday. That has prompted a First Alert Day Monday. Not only with there be a morning round of rain and storms Monday but another round of overnight storms Monday night could be heavy rain and some strong wind gusts near 60 mph.

First Alert Day Monday (WOWT)

Monday Rain Totals (WOWT)

Total potential rainfall from a morning round of storms Monday plus an overnight round through very early Tuesday could easily reach 6″ in some spots. Isolated street flooding and ponding is very much in play, especially from the morning round and that will likely impact the morning drive to work and school.

Rainfall Outlook (WOWT)

With a break likely in the middle of the day Monday, we’ll then wait for more storms to fire west and northwest of the metro and move southeast after 10pm. That means yet another round of overnight storms will severe wind gust potential. There is also the threat of some heavy rain from those as well.

Severe Threat (WOWT)

Stick with us heading into the day Monday as the exact location of the heavy rain and severe threat will become clearer with fresh model data.

