Omaha organization mentors young men with fishing in Benson Park

By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha chapter of 100 Black Men went fishing with kids at Benson Park providing a positive activity and solid mentorship.

For many of these kids, it was their first time going fishing. A young man caught six fish for the first time!

Deputies from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office showed up to help mentor these kids and provide positive role models.

“We try to show them what they see is what they will be and set an example for them to be respectful, responsible, and be ready to lead in whatever they do in their life so this is just a piece of it,” said Marcus Bell.

While not all of the fish caught were whoppers, these kids were given the opportunity to experience something outside of their normal activity.

The lagoon at Benson is catch and release only and nearly a dozen kids took advantage of today’s event.

