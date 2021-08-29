Memorial Park concert remembers Marine killed in Kabul

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As thousands gathered for the big concert at Memorial Park, the life of Cpl. Daegan Page was honored before the concert event kicked off.

The moment drew heavy emotions from the crowd, especially for Kimberly Parlato. She has a son serving in the Marine Corps right now.

“For all the Marines that were killed, their families, our hearts go out to them and just to everybody who has served, who is serving now, thank you. Thank you so much,” said Parlato.

Mayor Stothert’s comments were brief but made an impact on so many.

“It’s very tragic but we hope that this is a way for us as a community to come together and mourn but also celebrate his sacrifice,” said Maggie Winton.

Mayor Stothert is speaking before the concert kicks off. She asked the crowd to take a moment to remember Corp. Page, who was killed in the bombing in Kabul this week. pic.twitter.com/ryvcvLI9Hr — Ashly Richardson WOWT (@AshlyWOWT) August 28, 2021

Many in the crowd say it means a lot that they are able to be at Memorial Park, bringing back the tradition after COVID-19 put the event on hold last year.

“I grew up in Omaha. I love Omaha. I love the whole Celebrate America, freedom. It’s really nice what Omaha does for us,” said Steve Williams.

The event featured local band The Firm, Wyclef Jean and Elvis Castillo. The Douglas County Health Dept. was also on site to administer the vaccine.

Many at the park say they felt comfortable being able to socially distance.

