Large house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a house fire that took over 45 minutes to get under control Sunday morning.

No injuries have been reported and crews initially went to Florence Blvd and Cuming Street for the report but officials say the house fire was near Florence Blvd and Clark Street.

According to the release, the home is a “three-story, vacant, unsecured house and crews found a fully involved second and third floors and declared a working fire upon arrival.” It’s reported there were previous fires at the home so they fought the flames with caution and all the utilities were disconnected before the fire.

Officials say the neighbors home “to the north was evacuated due to exposure issues.”

