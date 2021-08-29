Hundreds sign petition calling on Gretna Public Schools to require masks for students, staff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Parents in Gretna are asking the school district to protect children by mandating masks. A letter and petition with hundreds of signatures from Gretna parents have landed in Superintendent Dr. Rich Beran’s inbox.

The emailed letter was sent Saturday and was signed by dozens of parents, calling on Dr. Beran to mandate masks for all students and staff in the Gretna Public Schools district.

“We had done remote learning for our son last year because we were worried about COVID, but Gretna had instituted a mask requirement for all of last year, and it turned out they had a very successful year last year,” says Gretna parent Tim Carlson. “So, we were hoping they were going to put another requirement in this year.”

Carlson is one of the dozens of parents who signed the emailed letter and one of the 500 who signed the petition, which was started last week.

“We went from three cases in the district for the first week of school, this last week we were at 31,” he says. “A 10-fold increase. Who knows what’s going to happen this next week?”

According to Gretna’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated on Fridays, nearly 70% of those cases are in elementary schools, including at Carlson’s daughter’s school.

Just hours after the parents sent the letter, Carlson says he received an email from the school saying his daughter’s preschool class will be shut down due to several staff members testing positive.

“Just having started, we already have to close down an entire class for 10 days, we don’t want that to happen to other classrooms. Kids deserve to have a consistent school year, they really do,” Carlson says.

Carlson says the district’s job is to help protect students and those who can’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. He says masking is the next best option.

“I know no one likes the masks, we don’t either, but every reputable health outlet, society, and individual pediatrician, doctors, epidemiologists have all recommended universal masking,” Carlson says. “So, we are asking Dr. Beran to please institute a mask requirement immediately so we can keep our kids safe for the whole school year.”

Carlson and other Gretna parents recognize that the district has not had the chance to response to their letter, as it was sent on a Saturday. They tell 6 News they hope to receive a response from the district superintendent on Monday.

6 News has also reached out to the district and superintendent Beran and plan to reach out again during the district’s regular business hours on Monday.

The full letter to superintendent Beran reads:

“Mr. Roger Miller, Dr. Rich Beran, Mr. Travis Lightle and Gretna School Board Members,

This letter was written and agreed to by a collective of parents and community members representing every school within Gretna Public School District. We, the collective, as affirmed by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Sarpy/Cass County Health Department (SCHD), request the Board and affiliated leadership to institute a universal masking requirement for all students, staff, and visitors of Gretna Public Schools effective immediately.

Gretna Public Schools has stated that they are working with SCHD on guidance for when the district will change protocols. However, Sarpy County representatives have reiterated to multiple members of our group via phone calls and e-mails that GPS has been provided recommendations that mirror CDC guidelines to require cloth face coverings in our schools regardless of vaccination status on multiple occasions.

The numbers are in and in the second full week of school you have seen a 10-fold increase in cases from the previous week within our district. The most vulnerable population, your elementary school students made up 75% of those total cases. Covid spread is exponential, not linear, so we are going to be looking at another 10-fold increase in the near future if we don’t change our behavior now. School representatives spoke at the last board meeting and stated that if our Covid numbers increase, we will mask up. It’s a fundamental responsibility of a school district and its leaders to keep the children in their care safe. It is time to put your words into action. Its time to listen to the experts and the numbers and do something.

The parents represented on this e-mail are just a small number of those who will stand behind you to make the right decision.

Sincerely, concerned Gretna parents, grandparents and other members of our community.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.