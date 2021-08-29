Advertisement

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land.

No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm’s center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP Graphics
Nebraska falls to Illinois in season opener
Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan.
‘We are all devastated’: Friends honor Omaha Marine killed in Kabul airport attack
High school football Week 1: Reigning champion Westside faces rival Creighton Prep
Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan.
Omaha native killed in attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan
Omaha-metro nonprofit and recycle center team up for electronic drop-off

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
US says drone kills suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport