FIRST ALERT DAY Monday - Heavy rain and wind threat from several rounds of storms

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

More rain and storms are in the forecast after midnight tonight heading into Monday morning. There is the potential for some heavy rain with these leading into the morning drive to work and school Monday. That has prompted a First Alert Day Monday. Not only with there be a morning round of rain and storms Monday but another round of overnight storms Monday night could be heavy rain and some strong wind gusts near 60 mph.

First Alert Day Monday
First Alert Day Monday(WOWT)

Total potential rainfall from a morning round of storms Monday plus an overnight round through very early Tuesday could easily reach 6″ in some spots. Isolated street flooding and ponding is very much in play, especially from the morning round which will likely impact the morning drive to work and school.

Monday Rain Totals
Monday Rain Totals(WOWT)
Rainfall Outlook
Rainfall Outlook(WOWT)

With a break likely in the middle of the day Monday, we’ll then wait for more storms to fire west and northwest of the metro and move southeast after 10pm. That means yet another round of overnight storms will severe wind gust potential. There is also the threat of some heavy rain from those as well.

Severe Threat
Severe Threat(WOWT)

Stick with us heading into the day Monday as the exact location of the heavy rain and severe threat will become clearer with fresh model data.

