First Alert Day Monday due to heavy rain, strong wind threat late

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After Saturday night’s storms and cold front, much more pleasant weather moved in for Sunday!

We started Sunday in the mid to upper-60s with highs just topping out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for most of the day with gradual clearing from the northwest through the afternoon and evening.

Clouds will continue to clear this evening, before increasing yet again overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday, August 30th is a First Alert Day (WOWT)

Monday morning’s storm chance has trended farther west with the model runs Sunday afternoon, so most of our morning commutes look to be spared! We’ll hold an isolated storm chance through the day, but the greatest threat for storms will arrive Monday evening into Monday night.

Severe storms are possible, with strong winds being the primary threat. We’ll have to monitor for a flash flooding threat as well, if storms with heavy rain train over the same areas. For these reasons, a First Alert Day has been issued.

Slight risk for flash flooding Monday into Monday night (WOWT)

Showers and storms will push south throughout the morning Tuesday, with clouds decreasing behind. We look to stay dry Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing into the mid to upper-80s. Our best chance to hit 90° is Thursday. More rain chances and cooler temperatures move back in for the end of the week into Labor Day Weekend.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of Monday’s First Alert Day and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.