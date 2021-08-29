Advertisement

America Ninja Warrior athletes attend grand opening of Omaha gym

By Sharon Chen
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some of the top athletes on American Ninja Warrior are in Omaha this weekend.

They’re here to christen Nebraska’s first full-fledged ninja-style gym, Midwest Warrior Academy. The gym features trusses and actual obstacles used in the show.

You’ll see some of the top ninjas in action, including Nebraska’s own Maggi Thorne. Not only are they putting on a show but they’re also taking time to train some future ninjas.

Donovan Metoyer, the Classy Ninja, and Cam Baumgartner are currently in the finals.

