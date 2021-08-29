Advertisement

100 Black Men of Omaha hold fishing trip in Benson Park

By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha chapter of 100 Black Men went fishing with kids at Benson Park providing a positive activity and solid mentorship.

For many of these kids, it was their first time going fishing. A young man caught six fish for the first time!

Deputies from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office showed up to help mentor these kids and provide positive role models.

“We try to show them what they see is what they will be and set an example for them to be respectful, responsible, and be ready to lead in whatever they do in their life so this is just a piece of it,” said Marcus Bell.

While not all of the fish caught were whoppers, these kids were given the opportunity to experience something outside of their normal activity.

The lagoon at Benson is catch and release only and nearly a dozen kids took advantage of today’s event.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: AP Graphics
Nebraska falls to Illinois in season opener
Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan.
‘We are all devastated’: Friends honor Omaha Marine killed in Kabul airport attack
High school football Week 1: Reigning champion Westside faces rival Creighton Prep
Omaha-metro nonprofit and recycle center team up for electronic drop-off
Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan.
Omaha native killed in attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan

Latest News

American Ninja Warriors in Omaha - 7 am
American Ninja Warriors in Omaha - 7 am
BREAKING: Crews battle large house fire - 7 am
BREAKING: Crews battle large house fire - 7 am
Electronic recycling helps local charity - 10 pm
Electronic recycling helps local charity - 10 pm
100 Black Men of Omaha hold fishing trip - 10 pm
100 Black Men of Omaha hold fishing trip - 10 pm
Concert remembers Marine killed in Kabul - 10 pm
Concert remembers Marine killed in Kabul - 10 pm