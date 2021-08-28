‘Significant damage’ reported in Marble Rock after reported tornado touchdown

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Floyd County said that a reported tornado caused significant damage in and around the community of Marble Rock.

Emergency management officials said the tornado touched down around 6 p.m. Power lines and trees were knocked over in the community of about 300 people.

The Marble Rock Fire Department said there was serious damage to several buildings south and east of town. The department said that “large above-ground propane tanks were knocked over by a tornado.” Crop damage has been reported across the county.

Officials are asking people to avoid the areas as emergency crews respond to the scene.

In Winneshiek County, law enforcement said there is extensive crop damage along Highway 52, especially in areas between Ossian and Castalia. Damage was also reported near Calmar. Several hundred customers lost power in southern Winneshiek County.

Clayton County officials said severe storms caused tree damage as they moved through Friday evening. Power lines were reported down by the Monona Fire Department.

Crop and power line damage has also been reported in Chickasaw County. No injuries have been reported.

