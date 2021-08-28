Omaha Police arrest man accused of cutting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have arrested a 62-year-old man who is accused of cutting another man Saturday morning.

Clarence Wilson was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Officer found a 45-year-old man with a cut on his arm near North 17th Street.

Police say they were able to find the suspect which was later identified as Wilson. He was taken into custody and booked in Douglas County.

