Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man accused of cutting

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have arrested a 62-year-old man who is accused of cutting another man Saturday morning.

Clarence Wilson was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Officer found a 45-year-old man with a cut on his arm near North 17th Street.

Police say they were able to find the suspect which was later identified as Wilson. He was taken into custody and booked in Douglas County.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan.
Omaha native killed in attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Aug. 27 COVID-19 update: 2 unvaccinated deaths in Douglas County; Westside expands masking
Josh Orent shares message about COVID dangers
‘I’m very lucky to be alive’: Hospitalized for COVID-19, Omaha man rethinks his opposition to vaccine
High school football Week 1: Reigning champion Westside faces rival Creighton Prep
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts declares hospital staffing emergency for Nebraska

Latest News

Gov. Ricketts calls special session for redistricting
12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims
The officer conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle and contacted the driver, 27-year-old...
LPD officer assaulted near 12th and O Streets
Friends gather to remember fallen Omaha Marine
Friends gather to remember fallen Omaha Marine