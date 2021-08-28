Advertisement

Nonprofit has charity walk at Benson Park for children fighting cancer

By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly one hundred people participated in a walk sponsored by Strands from the Heart at Benson Park Saturday morning.

Participants made donations for every mile walked with the proceeds going towards making wigs from human hair. The wigs are important because kids can get bullied and made fun of when they lose their hair during cancer treatments.

“When they look good, they feel better, their grades improve. I just think overall it improves their self-esteem and they just know they are looking good and they are getting as close to normal as possible,” said Sonia Johnson.

Sonia Johnson says she makes the wigs from human hair became some children are allergic to synthetic materials many wigs are made from. She also says the average cost of a wig is around $200.

