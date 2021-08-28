Advertisement

Nebraska State Fair opens with full slate of rides, concerts

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Fair has kicked off and will offer a full slate of attractions and music a year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the annual event’s concerts, carnival, and other draws.

Besides the carnival rides, gooey fried food, and livestock shows, this year’s fair in Grand Island will feature a bevy of concerts, including Modern West featuring Kevin Costner on Thursday, BandaLos Sebastianes on Friday, and Jon Pardi on Saturday.

Warrant and Skid Row, both wildly popular “hair bands” in the 1980s, will perform Tuesday in the Events Center.

The theme of this year’s state fair is “Nothing More Nebraskan,” and the event will run through Sept. 6.

