Advertisement

Nebraska Huskers face Illinois in season opener

By 6 Sports Staff reports and Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Nebraska plays Illinois at Noon on Saturday. It’s the start for year number four under head coach Scott Frost.

The Huskers are looking for a breakout season under Frost after going just 3-5 in 2020. Adrian Martinez will be the full-time starter at QB with no competition in sight, and the defense returns virtually everyone from last season, including a handful of 6th year seniors.

Get WOWT 6 Sports live updates from the game below.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan.
Omaha native killed in attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan
Josh Orent shares message about COVID dangers
‘I’m very lucky to be alive’: Hospitalized for COVID-19, Omaha man rethinks his opposition to vaccine
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Aug. 27 COVID-19 update: 2 unvaccinated deaths in Douglas County; Westside expands masking
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts declares hospital staffing emergency for Nebraska
High school football Week 1: Reigning champion Westside faces rival Creighton Prep

Latest News

Husker fans fill the west side of Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019, for the...
Masks ‘strongly recommended’ for Nebraska football home games
Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball’s Friday morning match cancelled due to COVID-19 issue with Tulsa
Ernest Hausmann
Huskers recruit showed massive determination overcoming foot paralysis as a child
Erik Chinander
Huskers prepare for the unknown leading up to Illinois