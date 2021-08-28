Nebraska Huskers face Illinois in season opener
(WOWT) - Nebraska plays Illinois at Noon on Saturday. It’s the start for year number four under head coach Scott Frost.
The Huskers are looking for a breakout season under Frost after going just 3-5 in 2020. Adrian Martinez will be the full-time starter at QB with no competition in sight, and the defense returns virtually everyone from last season, including a handful of 6th year seniors.
