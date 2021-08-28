Navy veterans from Iowa celebrate 65th anniversary of enlisting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Celebrating the 65th anniversary in anything is pretty remarkable.

“We were all friends. We were from the same town and same high school,” said Harlan Harter.

Harlan grew up in the small town of Pisgah, Iowa. He’s waiting for his childhood friends to join him for lunch.

“We’re going on 66 years, right?” said Harter.

In January 1956, the classmates drove to Omaha to enlist in the Navy together. But what sparked the impulse?

“I’ve got to ask when everybody gets here. Someday, somebody must have said, ‘Let’s go to the Navy.’ I don’t remember when it was or how it came about,” said Harter.

When you’re 85 details sometimes fade.

“We all got together one day and said, ‘We should all go,’” said Larry Pape.

Larry remembers Bernard Babe brought it up first.

“This guy said, “If you’re going, I’m going. And the rest followed,” said Babe.

It was the time between the Korean and Vietnam Wars. They believed they would have been drafted anyway.

The five young men would go to boot camp together, sold on the idea of training in sunny southern California.

“When we signed up, they said we were going to San Diego, and when we got on the train, I said, ‘I think this train is going the wrong way.’ We got off in deep snow in the Great Lakes,” said Mike Waldamer.

Nonetheless, they’re here to celebrate 65 years since enlisting in the Navy together.

“Definitely. Definitely. Never thought we’d live that long. Let alone all five of us,” said Larry Bryceson.

The five veterans haven’t been together in years. It’s the first time they’ve brought their significant others to the party.

Since there are no guarantees in life, why not recreate the photo from that day long ago.

“What do they mean to me? I love all of them. We’re just like brothers,” said Waldamer.

While none of the veterans live in Pisgah, Iowa, anymore, they didn’t move too far away.

A couple of them live in the Omaha-metro, some in western Iowa. The one who lives the farthest away is in Des Moines.

