Mallory’s Forecast Update - Hot, humid, and breezy Saturday with storms overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot, humid, and breezy weather returns for Saturday. We’re starting the day with temperatures in the 70s and dew points close behind. A few spotty storms are lifting north early, but most of us are staying dry.

Heat Index of 100 to 105 Saturday (WOWT)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will allow temperatures to heat back into the mid-90s this afternoon, with heat indices ranging from 100° to 105°. Winds from the SSW will gust up to 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph Saturday (WOWT)

A cold front will bring us a greater chance for storms this evening and into tonight. For areas north of the Omaha Metro, strong storms may impact your Saturday evening plans as early as 7 PM. For the Metro, storms look to hold off until after 10 PM.

Strong storms possible - especially NW - Saturday evening and Saturday night (WOWT)

Scattered showers and storms will take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping down near 70°.

A few showers and storms may linger for areas south of I-80 Sunday morning. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy skies are in store with cooler highs in the low to mid-80s!

Highs in the 80s take us through the first half of the workweek, but storm chances return throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday morning.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Drier conditions move in Tuesday night through Friday morning, before another front brings us a rain chance and cooler temperatures heading into Labor Day Weekend.

