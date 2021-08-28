Mallory’s Forecast Update - Front brings the chance for strong storms Saturday night! Cooler Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot, humid, and breezy weather returned for Saturday. We started the day with temperatures in the 70s and dew points close behind. A few spotty storms lifted north early, but most of us are stayed dry.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies allowed temperatures to heat back into the low mid-90s this afternoon, with heat indices breaking 100° at times. Southerly winds gusted up to 30 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM for areas in yellow (WOWT)

A cold front will bring us a greater chance for storms this evening and into tonight. For areas northwest of the Omaha Metro, strong storms may impact your Saturday evening plans as early as 6 PM. Here, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 PM. When storms first fire, large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall will be threats. An isolated tornado warnings can’t be ruled out.

For the Metro, storms look to hold off until after 10 PM. Once the storms reach the Metro, they’ll likely have weakened somewhat but strong winds and heavy rainfall remain possible.

Hour by hour forecast - Saturday (WOWT)

Scattered showers and storms will take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping down into the upper-60s near 70°.

A few showers and storms may linger for areas south of I-80 Sunday morning. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy skies are in store with cooler highs in the lower-80s!

Highs in the 80s take us through the first half of the workweek, but storm chances return throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday morning.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Drier conditions move in Tuesday night through Friday morning, before another front brings us a rain chance and cooler temperatures heading into Labor Day Weekend.

