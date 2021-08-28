Group of community volunteers plan Day of Action for missing Iowa boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (WOWT) - Marking three months since the 11-year-old has disappeared in Montezuma, Iowa, a community volunteer group planned a Day of Action to continue to spread awareness.

The volunteer group, Finding Xavior Harrelson had the day of action on Friday. According to the release, “they are asking people across the country to do three things they can to help spread the word, such as emailing friends, sharing social media posts, or handing out flyers with the missing child’s photo.”

“Xavior needs us. There are so many ways to help spread awareness that he is missing. We need to keep asking “Where’s Xavior?” Please do three things today to spread the word and to bring Xavior home. Can you imagine the ripple effect if everyone did three little things?” said Joy VanLandschoot, founder of Mollie’s Movement.

The group says to call the call Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679 to give tips on his disappearance.

MISSING for 3 Months TOO LONG 😓 ... Please Print, Share and Keep Social Media Aware #FindXaviorHarrelson Posted by Mollie's Movement: Finding Others on Thursday, August 26, 2021

