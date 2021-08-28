Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts calls special session for redistricting

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a proclamation calling a special session of the Nebraska Legislature to draw new lines for legislative and congressional districts.

The once-a-decade process is behind schedule because of delays in releasing U.S. Census data but will get underway Sept. 13 under the proclamation issued Friday.

In addition to legislative and congressional districts, senators also will approve new boundaries for judicial, Public Service Commission, Board of Regents, and Board of Education districts.

