‘We are all devastated’: Friends honor Omaha Marine killed in Kabul airport attack

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of Cpl. Daegan Page’s closest friends gathered Friday evening at Millard South High School, mourning the U.S. Marine killed in the explosions at the Kabul airport.

“He was there for every single one of us at one point in our lives, and I thank him every day for it,” Cody Highfield said. “Daegan was more of a brother to me than a friend. I was an only child, and he was always there for me.”

Cpl. Daegan Page was among those killed in the attack on Kabul, Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo)

Cpl. Page’s friends found out about his death Friday morning.

“It just sucks that I had to get that text this morning, I don’t know. I don’t know,” said an emotional Dylan McCormick.

McCormick sent Cpl. Page a text a couple of weeks ago. He was worried about his friend serving in Afghanistan.

“I feel like something was telling me something bad was going to happened because I don’t send those texts unless I’m genuinely concerned for them,” he said.

“At first, I didn’t believe it,” Dave Kaewkampol said. “I just woke up and got a call.”

Having served in the Marines himself, Kaewkampol has pride in his friend following.

“When I heard he was going into the Marine Corps I was really happy about it,” said Kaewkampol, noting Cpl. Page was a good fit for the Marines.

“He’s a strong person, strong mentally for sure, competitive for sure,” he said. “We are all devastated.”

The tight-knit group paid a visit to Cpl. Page’s family home Friday.

“They’re not doing good either, but it was nice seeing them today,” Highfield said. “I didn’t hold through very well, but they were happy we showed up.”

All of them remember Cpl. Page as he was.

“He was kind,” Highfield said. “He was one the nicest people I’ve ever met. He was there when you needed him and even when you didn’t. He was the definition of the best friend I’ve ever had.”

