Douglas County chief deputy will run for sheriff in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A familiar face in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking to elevate his status in the department.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson will run for Douglas County Sheriff in 2022. Hudson made the announcement on his Facebook page on Friday.

“I truly believe that our entire community is stronger when law enforcement and the community work in a collaborative manner to solve criminal justice issues,” said Hudson. “I’m running for this office because I deeply care for the Douglas County community and for the law enforcement profession and I want to continue the efforts of bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.”

Dear friends and family, I am very excited to announce that I am running for Douglas County Sheriff in 2022. As some... Posted by Wayne Hudson on Friday, August 27, 2021

If elected, he will become the first African-American male in the history of Douglas County and Nebraska to serve in such a role. But Hudson has opposition.

Aaron Hanson of the Omaha Police Department announced his candidacy for sheriff back in July.

