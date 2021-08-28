Advertisement

Donors in Omaha dropped off around 10,000 pounds of electronics to keep items out of landfill

(PHOTO: @OpenDoorMission Facebook page)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keeping those electronics out of the landfill and helping a local charity at the same time is the goal for Open Door Mission.

The nonprofit had an electronic drop-off near 144th and Industrial Road Saturday. Donors dropped off their used and unwanted devices at the Dingman’s parking lot this morning.

Old computers, laptops, tablets, cell phones, and other data-containing devices were dropped off at today’s event. Nebraska Recycles took the devices and wiped away any sensitive or private information and will recycle the metal and plastics left over.

Terry Randall was one of those donors. He says the Open Door Mission helped him several years ago and he hasn’t forgotten how it changed his life.

“Kind of let me know that maybe this is the way that you can end up and you need to change. And I changed. And I credit Open Door Mission for this also God who changed my heart because we can’t change it on our own.”

Around 10,000 pounds of electronics were dropped off along with $2,000 during the four hour long event.

Nebraska Recycles 9 AM - 1 PM Dingman’s Collision Center

Posted by Open Door Mission on Saturday, August 28, 2021

