Some OPS worry for what’s to come as bus driver shortage impacts routes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are just two weeks into the school year and some OPS parents are scrambling, looking for new transportation options as the district faces a bus driver shortage.

Parents say buses haven’t been reliable and they are worried about what’s to come.

JaToya McIntosh has two kids in the OPS school system. Her oldest is in high school.

McIntosh says two weeks into school, the biggest problem is getting a bus to pick him up on time.

“Maybe six of the days since it started, he didn’t get picked up twice, and then he got left at the school twice.”

Her other son is in elementary school and has special needs. She’s been having issues with his bus, too.

“They are consistently late. When they do come, they pass my house and then he comes back around the other way so my special needs kid has to walk around the bus to be able to get on the bus.”

McIntosh is worried about how much her children’s education will be impacted by the late routes. OPS leaders say because of the ongoing bus driver shortage, students may be up to an hour late arriving and coming home from school.

That’s because they are having to consolidate routes, doubling the workload for drivers.

“We want to get every student to school on time however the reality of it is we do have several routes, as I stated, 50-60 that are running behind or have delays,” said Trevis Sallis, OPS Director of Student Transportation.

District leaders say they are putting up billboards and have radio ads trying to draw in more bus drivers. The district says they aren’t sure when the problem will be resolved.

“We are doing everything possible to get drivers in seats as soon as possible. We want parents to know that’s a top priority,” said Sallis.

But parents struggling to make new plans to get their children on time to school every day say they will keep fighting until something changes.

“I think that somebody needs to be speaking up for our kids because who is going to advocate for them if we don’t?”

OPS leaders say they are now talking about adding incentives and perks to get more people interested. The district is still 25 to 30% short of the drivers they need.

