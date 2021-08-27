Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat, humidity and some spotty rain moving through

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A larger complex of storms well to the north last night has sent a little cooler air headed our way again this morning. It won’t cool us much this morning but it will continue to spark some showers and a few storms at times through the morning. They’ll be very hit and miss but could give you a little rain at times.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Heat and humidity will be the story for most of us again today too. This will make for the 5th day in a row of 94°+ afternoon heat. Heat index values likely jump to near 105 at times this afternoon as well.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
Heat Index
Heat Index(WOWT)

Small chances of a storm this early this evening but those will be minimal and more likely to the northeast. Otherwise a rather quiet night is likely leading to another hot day Saturday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Rain and storms are possible after 10pm Saturday night thanks to a front moving through. Severe impacts are again minimal but isolated stronger wind gusts are possible. Behind that, cooler air will move in for Sunday after any lingering morning showers move out.

