Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting where a child was killed after suffering a gunshot wound to the head from a stray bullet.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown tells WLBT officers discovered the victim, 6-year-old Jeison Romero Lopez, with a gunshot wound to his head at a Marathon gas station.

Lopez was hit while his mother was refueling her vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Jackson where he died from his injuries.

The boy was about a half-block away from the first crime scene, where officers found 42-year-old Tracy Wilder dead. Brown said Wilder was changing the oil in a woman’s car when he was shot.

Another victim, 19-year-old Octavion Carter, suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist, and investigators believe he was the target of the shootings.

Police have located a vehicle connected to the shootings, but investigators have yet to announce an arrest in the case.

Lopez’s aunt said Jeison was looking forward to his seventh birthday in September.

