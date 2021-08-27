Organizers and vendors get ready for Memorial Park concert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Memorial Park is getting all dressed up and ready for guests. Even though organizers are expecting hot weather, they still think people will come to the park for the City of Omaha celebrates America Concert and Fireworks show.

“Probably about 50,000 or so is our estimate but it’s hard to know just because it’s a free event. The gates are open, people come and go,” said Maggie Winton, Vic Gutman and Associates.

Last year’s celebration was shut down due to COVID. Organizers are hoping people are ready for the show.

Some of the vendors really missed last year’s event and they’re hoping for a big crowd this year.

“We’re gonna have grilled hot dogs, super beef nachos, arctic lemon ice strawberry smoothies, and lemonade for the show,” said Steve Lindsey.

Steve Lindsey is one of the vendors setting up for this year’s concert. He says he has set up at nine events so far this year and thinks people are ready to get outside.

“All the events that I’ve done this year have been packed and people are coming out still and there are some people who continue to wear their masks and that’s great and there are some that are breathing the fresh air. That’s great for them too,” said Steve.

Organizers say they hope everyone who comes to the event will look for one another.

“We are encouraging everyone regardless of their vaccination status to wear a mask. All of the event staff and all of our vendors be masked that is a requirement.”

All of this setup is usually for a Friday event but this year’s concert will be on Saturday. Steve is hoping maybe organizers could move the event.

“I’m kind of hoping they move from the traditional Friday to the Saturday night event because people work Friday until five and it was always kind of a rush up till six but maybe with Saturday, people will come early and enjoy the park and just kind of start hanging out with their families early in the day.”

That would give them more time to stop at Steve’s tent for hot dogs and lemonade.

The Douglas County Health Department mobile vaccination will be at the park from five to eight offering the vaccine to anyone who wants to get themselves vaccinated against COVID.

