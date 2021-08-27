Omaha man relives friend’s close encounter with explosions at Kabul airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Afghan-American man is describing images caught by a friend at Kabul airport explosions as nothing short of horrific.

Feroz Mohmand watched the video taken by his friend after narrowly escaping the first explosion.

“He’s walking away from the area of where the explosion is happening and as soon as he’s walking down ‘boom’ the explosion happens,” said Mohmand.

The videos showing blood and bodies in the aftermath of two suicide bombings. His friend making his way to the airport trying to flee on a flight. Instead, he was caught in the chaos.

“He pulled out his phone and takes some pictures and making videos and as soon a I saw those I thought this like a horror movie kind of situation,” said Mohmand, who’s family was trying to get on a flight the night before the bombings.

“They were getting very close to the last check point of the Taliban But then all things changed around 11:30 local time they started beating up all of my family members and other people around.”

Mohmand fled Afghanistan after exposing a plot against the U.S. military in 2012. At the time he was a press aide to then President Hamid Karzai.

“They even put a gun on my mom’s head and said, ‘why you want to go to America in this age? Let us kill you so we can go to heaven,’” explained Mohmand, noting they didn’t kill her.

“They made a second attempt this morning to go to a different route at the airport so they could be evacuated, but unfortunately every attempt was unsuccessful,” Mohmand.

His family, like so many, desperate to get out before the United States pulls out completely.

“That’s their last hope of getting out of Afghanistan while the U.S. troops are on the ground,” said Mohmand. “Imagine if the evacuation process is this hard right with the U.S. foot on the ground, what is going to happen when the Taliban has full control of the airport.”

As for his friend who captured the video, Mohmand said he hasn’t heard from him since.

“It is so much,” said Mohmand. “I’ve never felt in my life this hopeless.”

