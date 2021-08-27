Omaha councilmember talks housing, budget, upgrading post-election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of Omaha’s newest city councilmembers is sharing more of his vision for the city, post-election. Don Rowe represents District 5.

As a self-proclaimed “lumber guy” Don Rowe jokes about how unique it is to blend the public office and a 25 year career as a VP salesman for a building company.

“It’s very similar. The city council job really is a customer service position. It’s about meeting people, their needs, finding out issues that they have and then trying to come up with solutions working kind of as an intermediary.”

Rowe says a chunk of his transition has been addressing constituent concerns.

“Condemned properties. We have a couple of motels that have been abandoned and they are just a breeding ground for problems.”

So he’s been working with Omaha Police and city code officials to address it and he says while progress is slow because it takes time, it is steady. Meanwhile, he explains there’s really a mixed bag of concerns he’s sorting through.

“It’s more of the day-to-day blocking and tackling. The streets are bumpy. The trucks are driving too fast and speeding in my neighborhood.”

But one of the most personal issues for Rowe is affordable housing. He says he’s been clocking a lot of hours studying and researching ways to move the dial forward in the city.

“Kids do better when they have a place to call home. When they have stability. There’s a critical need. We have a shortage.”

Rowe says his researchers then followed up by meetings with experts in the nonprofit world, Habitat for Humanity, and one on ones with stakeholders. Like his fellow council colleagues, they were preoccupied with the city’s massive budget and learning the way the city government works.

Now that the major money conversations are over, what’s next?

“One of the things I really am trying to do is be responsive to the people that elected me. If someone takes the time to send an email or make a phone call, I’m gonna answer.”

Rowe’s scheduled is VP by day and meetings with residents and city leaders in the afternoon and evening. Unless there’s a council emergency.

