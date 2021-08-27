Advertisement

Nebraska Task Force 1 headed to Louisiana as region braces for Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida as of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida as of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27(WVUE)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Task Force 1 was activated Friday as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida.

The search-and-rescue team was scheduled to depart at 5 p.m. for Alexandria, La. NE-TF1 is made up of 40 firefighters from Lincoln and Omaha as well as civilians, including dog handlers and structural engineers.

Ida was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane on Friday as it approached Cuba’s Isle of Youth. Ida is threatening to slam into Louisiana with far greater force over the weekend, prompting New Orleans’ mayor to order everyone outside the protection of the city’s levees to evacuate.

Residents along Louisiana’s coast braced for Ida to bring destructive wind and rain on the exact date Hurricane Katrina devastated a large swath of the Gulf Coast exactly 16 years earlier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

