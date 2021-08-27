Advertisement

LSO: Man wanted on 11 sex offender registration violations arrested outside courtroom

Steven Butler
Steven Butler(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on nearly a dozen sex offender registry violations out of Florida was arrested outside of a Lancaster County courtroom.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday deputies were working security outside of the courtrooms at the Hall of Justice.

According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, an attorney noticed a man sitting on a chair in the hallway and said that man had a warrant out for his arrest.

Sheriff Wagner said the man was identified as 45-year-old Steven Butler and had a warrant for his arrest regarding a sex offender registry violation in Nebraska.

Deputies said Butler was at the courthouse for another matter.

LSO said the deputy explained to Butler that he would be arrested and processed regarding the warrant, but Butler refused to comply and told the deputy that he would not be arrested.

Sheriff Wagner said the deputy summoned help from other law enforcement officers and a total of six deputies assisted in placing Butler in custody.

Sheriff Wagner said Butler continued fighting and resisting arrest, so a deputy used pepper spray but it hit both Butler and another deputy in the face.

Sheriff Wagner explained that Butler was tased and placed in handcuffs.

Both the deputy and Butler were taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Wagner said Butler was cited for resisting arrest and lodged for a Nebraska sex offender registry violation.

While Butler was being processed, deputies learned he had 11 felony warrants out of Florida for sex offender registry violations.

LSO said Butler is a truck driver and was en route to Florida to deliver meat for his company.

Sheriff Wagner said the truck was parked downtown with the refrigerator running and Butler’s dog was in the cab of the truck with the AC on.

LSO contacted Butler’s employer and, according to Sheriff Wagner, Butler’s dog was taken to the humane society.

