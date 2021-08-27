Advertisement

Jesse Jackson moves to rehab hospital, wife in ICU for COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

A family statement released Friday also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.

The Jacksons were admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Jesse Jackson, who is 79, was vaccinated. Jacqueline, who is 77, was not.

The family statement says Jesse Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms are abating but he will receive occupational and physical therapy due to Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts declares hospital staffing emergency for Nebraska
UNMC project provides hope for Howard Street
One of Omaha’s roughest roads may finally get repaired
Surveillance picture shows couple who used stolen credit cards
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Couple using stolen credit cards in Sarpy County
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 26 COVID-19 update: 5 pediatric patients in Douglas County; 3 in Bryan Health

Latest News

Prayers for the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline are offered by Ira Acree of...
Prayer vigil held for Jesse Jackson, wife
Some OPS worry for what’s to come as bus driver shortage impacts routes
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US forces keep up Kabul airlift under threat of more attacks
OPS busing problems persist - 5 pm
OPS busing problems persist - 5 pm