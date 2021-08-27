Advertisement

High school football Week 1: Reigning champion Westside faces rival Creighton Prep

(KOSA)
By 6 Sports staff reports and Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week One of high school football. Here are the games we have our eye on this Friday.

For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.

Millard West VS Elkhorn South

Last year’s state runner-up, Elkhorn South, returns to the field with a strong team as they open against the Wildcats.

Westside VS Creighton Prep

After getting its first state title since 1982, the Warriors open the season against their rivals, the Creighton Prep Junior Jays.

Papillion-La Vista VS Papillion-La Vista South

The “Battle of Papillion” takes place in week one, as the Monarchs and Titans square off.

Columbus VS Omaha Central

Omaha Central’s Deshawn Woods didn’t get to play in 2020, but now as one of the state’s best players, he’ll look to showcase what Missouri is getting next year with the Eagles. They host Columbus.

Norfolk VS Omaha South

An emotional game as the Packers aren’t just playing for a win, they’re playing for their fallen teammate Drake Geiger, who collapsed during the first practice of the year and later passed away.

Elkhorn VS Norris

Elkhorn took the Class B crown in 2020, but are now under new leadership. Dan Feikert takes over for Mark Wortman, who coached the Antlers for 41 years.

Abraham Lincoln VS Thomas Jefferson

The battle of Council Bluffs could set the tone for how the season will go for the two teams.

Nebraska high school scoreboards

Iowa high school scoreboards

