Ex-State Fair finance director pleads no contest to theft

Former Nebraska State Fair Financial Director Patrick Kopke appeared in Hall County Court after being charged with felony theft.
Former Nebraska State Fair Financial Director Patrick Kopke appeared in Hall County Court after being charged with felony theft.(KSNB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - The former finance director of the Nebraska State Fair has pleaded no contest to three counts of felony theft of money from the fair.

Thirty-year-old Patrick Kopke entered the plea Tuesday and faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge when he is sentenced in October.

Kopke was charged after a state audit showed a company he created had been paid nearly $150,000 from state funds but did not perform any work for the fair. The auditors said Kopke used bank accounts from the company to pay more than $100,000 in personal expenses.

