Douglas County Health officials concern about spreading COVID during high school football season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football is already underway. There have already been some big plays made on the field but there are some fans who are not making the move to put on a mask.

“I would advise that people who are in the stands wear masks, absolutely. We know the truth, transmission can still happen when you’re in close settings even if you’re outside. Of course, being outside is better than being cooped up inside somewhere,” Dr. Lindsay Hues.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Hues says all the fans yelling and screaming and cheering on their teams could be unknowingly throwing a COVID pass.

“You can spread it further when you’re projecting like that, yelling and screaming. We know COVID-19 is an aerosol so it hangs in the air a little more easily than a droplet would. So droplets are heavy, they fall out of the air a lot more readily than an aerosol.”

Health department officials won’t be too concerned about the score of the game but they will be closely watching the results from the fans who will attend class on Monday.

“We know that we have had some transmission in our school environment already and we don’t want to have to close classrooms. We want kids to be in school as much as humanly possible so if we can still enjoy our sports but maybe use a strategy to the spread of disease. That’s a win-win for everybody.”

