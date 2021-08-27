David’s Evening Forecast - One more hot day, storm chances Saturday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered morning clouds gave way to mostly sunny skies and hot conditions for Friday afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the middle and upper 90s for most of the metro, with a heat index of 100 to 105 degrees. An isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly southwest of the metro. Otherwise, hot and windy conditions are expected for most of the evening. Temperatures will still be around 90 at 8pm, and still in the middle 80s at Midnight. We should eventually cool into the upper 70s by morning.

We’ll heat up once again Saturday, temperatures jumping back into the middle 90s. Hot and windy conditions will persist into Saturday evening, wind could gust as high as 30mph into the afternoon. Our heat index will likely top out in the triple-digits yet again, though humidity levels may be slightly lower than the past few days. By the evening, a cold front will be approaching from the west, but it will likely take until overnight for the front to move through. Thunderstorms are likely along the cold front, pushing into the metro area around or after 10pm. Severe weather is not currently expected, but a few stronger storms with heavy downpours will be possible.

Saturday Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

Slightly cooler and more comfortable air will settle in for Sunday, with highs in the middle 80s as opposed to the 90s. Rain should move out in the morning, making for a great afternoon. A few more spotty storms are possible Sunday night, though rain may not be widespread. Another round of rain is likely Monday evening into Tuesday, helping to keep temperatures in the 80s. Highs should jump back into the 90s by the middle of next week.

