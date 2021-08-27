Advertisement

Car crash knocks out power in midtown affecting traffic lights

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are working on an area in midtown after a crash knocked out power and some traffic lights.

The crash is a block north of 34th and Leavenworth. A car crashed into an electrical switch box and knocked it off its foundation.

The driver was shaken up after the airbag was deployed. About 1,000 customers are without power and several traffic lights along Dodge and Farnam are out too.

