Afghan family arrives in Omaha to begin new life after Taliban takes over country

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha officially welcomed its first family that was able to escape Afghanistan, now under Taliban control. They arrived Thursday to start a new life here, but their traumatic journey started 10 days ago.

“It’s unbelievable. I wasn’t thinking that we would get here,” said Zamir Ray.

For Ray, the journey from Kabul to the U.S. has been a tale of survival. Much like thousands of Afghans, he and his family fought to get to the airport in Kabul to escape the Taliban.

“One day I went, and I see there was a lot of people. There was shooting. Then I was like, ‘No, it’s not going to happen.’ Then I went back home,” he said. “Then the second day, we stayed at home. And the third day, we went again, and we weren’t able to get inside the airport.”

Ray became a U.S. citizen after serving as an interpreter for the U.S. military. He knew when the Taliban took over while on a visit, he had no other option but to get out.

“I have to take my family because it’s a big risk. Because, of course, if I leave them there, they will do a lot of bad things to them. They will kill them. That’s it.”

Ray and his wife, two brothers, two sisters-in-law, and his 14-year-old little sister are now in Omaha to stay.

“It’s the first time out of Afghanistan for her. First time traveling in a plane for her,” he said.

The family will now be staying with their brother Sharafat, who has already made Omaha home.

“It’s strong emotions. I am really keen to see my 14-year-old sister; she was the one that I was missing the most,” Sharafat Ray said.

It was clear just how emotional that reunion was.

As the family prepares for what’s next here, they say they are afraid for the family they left behind.

“Once Americans leave Afghanistan, everybody — they will show their real faces to all Afghan people,” Ray said.

The family arrived with few belongings, but Lutheran Family Services is working closely with the family to get them all the supplies they will need to start a new life.

