Thursday Aug. 26 COVID-19 update: 5 pediatric patients in Douglas County; 3 in Bryan Health

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday said it had confirmed an additional 176 positive cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the local total to 77,273 cases.

The local COVID-19 death toll stands at 745.

The rolling seven-day average nudged down to 175 cases, from 176 cases on Wednesday.

As of Thursday’s report, local hospitals were 87% full, with 191 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 86% full with 45 beds available — nearly half than were available Monday. Hospitals are caring for an additional 11 COVID-19 patients — five of them pediatric patients — for a total of 174 local COVID-19 patients. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 53 patients are in ICUs, 25 of them on ventilators. An additional 14 patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health in Lincoln said Thursday it was caring for 73 COVID-19 patients, 10 of them on ventilators.

Seven more patients — including one in the ICU — are awaiting test results.

Three COVID-19 patients are among the 16 pediatric patients being cared for in the Bryan Health system, according to Thursday’s release.

“Transfer options throughout the region remain extremely limited,” the release states.

Husker volleyball match canceled

(KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team’s Friday morning Husker Invitational tournament match against Tulsa has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues for Tulsa.

Ticketholders will be refunded for tickets and parking purchased for the canceled. Fans will receive free admission to Friday morning’s match between K-State and Colgate.

Mask rules for Husker games

(KOLN) - Masks will be required in elevators and in the press box for Nebraska football home games, but only strongly recommended everywhere else in Memorial Stadium. For all Nebraska home volleyball matches (through at least Sept. 30), the face-covering mandate will apply to all in attendance.

The new Directed Health Measure (requiring masks indoors) from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department runs from Thursday through Sept. 30 and applies to Husker home competitions during that time.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry Center , 2222 Binney St.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. at UNO’s Dodge Street Campus, 6001 Dodge St.

FRIDAY

6-9 a.m. at Airlite Plastics , located at 6110 Abbott Drive

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the farmers’ market at the Old Market City Parking Garage, located at 1011 Jackson St.

9 a.m.-noon at Eagle’s Nest Worship Center , located at 5775 Sorensen Parkway

Noon-4 p.m. at Clare Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave.

5-8 p.m. at the Memorial Park concert, located at 6005 Underwood Ave.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Iowa | Worldwide

School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

