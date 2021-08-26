Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - A few storms possible north, heat & humidity win out otherwise

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few storms are on the map north of the metro and moving northeast early this morning. Storm chances are rather low today but if they do develop they’ll likely be north of I-80 and move northeast. Otherwise heat and humidity will be the story for us all with highs well into the 90s for the majority of the area.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

A heat advisory is in place through the afternoon to account for the heat. Heat index values will be in the 100-110 degree range as soon as noon and stay in that range through early evening.

Heat Index
Heat Index(WOWT)

Storm chances are greatest to our north through the day today, tonight and into early Friday. The best odds of severe weather are likely north as well.

Severe Today
Severe Today(WOWT)

A few more storms are possible Friday morning and afternoon in the area but again nothing too widespread is likely for us all. Highs will continue to climb well into the 90s Friday and Saturday before a front late Saturday night brings some relief for Sunday. It will also spark a few storms too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large tree broke apart during an overnight storm
Storm knocks out power to thousands in Omaha-metro
Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
Craig Keller & Whitney Reynek
Two arrested for copper theft, power outage in northwest Iowa
Ryan Larsen, now 12, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on...
100 days later, Ryan Larsen case still active but slowing down, chief says
Nebraska grandparents scammed out of more than $18,000

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight, heating up again Thursday
David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight, heating up again Thursday
A large tree broke apart during an overnight storm
Storm knocks out power to thousands in Omaha-metro