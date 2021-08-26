Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - A few storms possible north, heat & humidity win out otherwise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few storms are on the map north of the metro and moving northeast early this morning. Storm chances are rather low today but if they do develop they’ll likely be north of I-80 and move northeast. Otherwise heat and humidity will be the story for us all with highs well into the 90s for the majority of the area.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

A heat advisory is in place through the afternoon to account for the heat. Heat index values will be in the 100-110 degree range as soon as noon and stay in that range through early evening.

Heat Index (WOWT)

Storm chances are greatest to our north through the day today, tonight and into early Friday. The best odds of severe weather are likely north as well.

Severe Today (WOWT)

A few more storms are possible Friday morning and afternoon in the area but again nothing too widespread is likely for us all. Highs will continue to climb well into the 90s Friday and Saturday before a front late Saturday night brings some relief for Sunday. It will also spark a few storms too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

